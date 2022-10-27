×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Ex-SA presidents can't point fingers

By READER LETTER - 27 October 2022 - 11:01
Former SA president, Jacob Zuma.
Former SA president, Jacob Zuma.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government inherited an administration that was ravaged by so-called state capture corruption.

State institutions, parastatals and other entities were hollowed out and brought to near collapse. He has to deal with and try to build, among others, a power utility that is unable to do its work of providing power to the country.

A dysfunctional SA Revenue Service, devastating floods in some provinces, a Covid pandemic, and worst of all, a political party that was split right in the middle, making it difficult for him to take decisions that could assist to build the economy.

Supporters of one of the former presidents went on a rampant looting and burning spree, destroying millions of jobs and livelihoods. In spite of all these, Ramaphosa maintained an optimistic outlook and kept us all hopeful.

The three former presidents, instead of providing support and advice to the current government, behave like a group of indignant football fans shouting disparaging remarks to the winning team on the sidelines, because they dislike it, and in the process, miss out on the good football the team is playing.

All of them did not do good during their tenure, especially Jacob Zuma, who still owes the VBS bank money he claimed was a loan. If there is nothing positive they can contribute, they must shut up and go and sit at home. It appears they all still want to become presidents of the party and, therefore, the country again.

They render themselves irrelevant. We love and respect them, however their behaviour shows that their only vision is narrow selfishness and a belief that only they should inherit the leadership of this country.

Ramaphosa should never be defocused by the negative remarks made by the three musketeers. He should ignore them.

Galeboe Ernest Mekgoe, Mahikeng

Mabe tells Mbeki, Zuma to keep opinions within ANC

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe has told former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma to keep their damning opinions about President Cyril ...
News
2 days ago

Presidency claps back at ‘roof top-shouting’ former presidents criticising Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s performance should be judged based on facts and not on rumour-mongering, his office said this week.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...