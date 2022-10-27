President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government inherited an administration that was ravaged by so-called state capture corruption.
READER LETTER | Ex-SA presidents can't point fingers
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government inherited an administration that was ravaged by so-called state capture corruption.
State institutions, parastatals and other entities were hollowed out and brought to near collapse. He has to deal with and try to build, among others, a power utility that is unable to do its work of providing power to the country.
A dysfunctional SA Revenue Service, devastating floods in some provinces, a Covid pandemic, and worst of all, a political party that was split right in the middle, making it difficult for him to take decisions that could assist to build the economy.
Supporters of one of the former presidents went on a rampant looting and burning spree, destroying millions of jobs and livelihoods. In spite of all these, Ramaphosa maintained an optimistic outlook and kept us all hopeful.
The three former presidents, instead of providing support and advice to the current government, behave like a group of indignant football fans shouting disparaging remarks to the winning team on the sidelines, because they dislike it, and in the process, miss out on the good football the team is playing.
All of them did not do good during their tenure, especially Jacob Zuma, who still owes the VBS bank money he claimed was a loan. If there is nothing positive they can contribute, they must shut up and go and sit at home. It appears they all still want to become presidents of the party and, therefore, the country again.
They render themselves irrelevant. We love and respect them, however their behaviour shows that their only vision is narrow selfishness and a belief that only they should inherit the leadership of this country.
Ramaphosa should never be defocused by the negative remarks made by the three musketeers. He should ignore them.
Galeboe Ernest Mekgoe, Mahikeng
