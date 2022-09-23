It is painful to observe the fall of the ANC from grace. How does one fathom that at this time, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma could be harbouring ambitions of becoming the ANC's president, let alone the president of this country?
To further complicate things, Jacob Zuma is said to be seeking to become chairperson of the governing party. Surely this once noble liberation movement has become a shadow of its former self.
Maybe the old man needs to be reminded that since he was condoned to higher classes then there is no way he could go back to repeat lower classes.
It leaves one thinking why the Zumas and Mkhizes of this world would not let Cyril Ramaphosa have his second term as president. ANC leaders must concentrate on service delivery rather than spending time sabotaging one another.
I am not trying to suggest that Ramaphosa is a saint but he is the better devil so far. The less said about Tony Yengeni, Carl Niehaus and co, the better.
Can the comrades leave what took place at Ramaphosa's private place and deal with very serious issues in this country. Load-shedding, potholes, water, crime and unemployment are real issues we need solutions for.
Unfortunately the opposition parties have nothing to offer except to fuel the divisions in the ruling party. Where has the voice of reason disappeared to?
Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
READER LETTER | ANC is shadow of former self
Image: FILE PICTURE
It is painful to observe the fall of the ANC from grace. How does one fathom that at this time, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma could be harbouring ambitions of becoming the ANC's president, let alone the president of this country?
To further complicate things, Jacob Zuma is said to be seeking to become chairperson of the governing party. Surely this once noble liberation movement has become a shadow of its former self.
Maybe the old man needs to be reminded that since he was condoned to higher classes then there is no way he could go back to repeat lower classes.
It leaves one thinking why the Zumas and Mkhizes of this world would not let Cyril Ramaphosa have his second term as president. ANC leaders must concentrate on service delivery rather than spending time sabotaging one another.
I am not trying to suggest that Ramaphosa is a saint but he is the better devil so far. The less said about Tony Yengeni, Carl Niehaus and co, the better.
Can the comrades leave what took place at Ramaphosa's private place and deal with very serious issues in this country. Load-shedding, potholes, water, crime and unemployment are real issues we need solutions for.
Unfortunately the opposition parties have nothing to offer except to fuel the divisions in the ruling party. Where has the voice of reason disappeared to?
Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos