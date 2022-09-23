×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | LET Knowing history will help a lot of us

By READER LETTER - 23 September 2022 - 12:15
Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II.
Image: Frank Augstein/Pool via Reuters

Queen Elizabeth II took the reins in 1952. Blaming her for the slave trade and colonisation is like blaming King Misuzulu kaZwelithini of the Zulus for the Khoi San genocide his ancestors committed and for colonising their land centuries ago.

The trans-Atlantic slave trade ended before Elizabeth was born, and nearly all the colonies got their independence within the first decade of her rule. Keep in mind that we never talk about how African slave traders caught fellow Africans and sold them as slaves to white traders who exported them.

Maybe if we knew our own history better we will hate less and love more.

Boitumelo Olivier, Sasolburg

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...