Queen Elizabeth II took the reins in 1952. Blaming her for the slave trade and colonisation is like blaming King Misuzulu kaZwelithini of the Zulus for the Khoi San genocide his ancestors committed and for colonising their land centuries ago.
The trans-Atlantic slave trade ended before Elizabeth was born, and nearly all the colonies got their independence within the first decade of her rule. Keep in mind that we never talk about how African slave traders caught fellow Africans and sold them as slaves to white traders who exported them.
Maybe if we knew our own history better we will hate less and love more.
Boitumelo Olivier, Sasolburg
READER LETTER | LET Knowing history will help a lot of us
Image: Frank Augstein/Pool via Reuters
Queen Elizabeth II took the reins in 1952. Blaming her for the slave trade and colonisation is like blaming King Misuzulu kaZwelithini of the Zulus for the Khoi San genocide his ancestors committed and for colonising their land centuries ago.
The trans-Atlantic slave trade ended before Elizabeth was born, and nearly all the colonies got their independence within the first decade of her rule. Keep in mind that we never talk about how African slave traders caught fellow Africans and sold them as slaves to white traders who exported them.
Maybe if we knew our own history better we will hate less and love more.
Boitumelo Olivier, Sasolburg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos