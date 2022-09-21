THAMSANQA D. MALINGA | SA's interests to be cast aside as ANC enters its silly season
By Thamsanqa D. Malinga - 21 September 2022 - 10:25
Well, once again SA the silly season is upon us and it’s not the annual “festive season” characterised by the spending spree and countless family festivities as we take a break from the year-long toiling. This silly season is the one that come once every five years when the ANC holds its elective conferences that culminate with a national conference where new leadership is elected.
This is the period where about 4,000 members of the party come together and decide for the rest of us 50-million South Africans on who the next president of the Republic will be...
THAMSANQA D. MALINGA | SA's interests to be cast aside as ANC enters its silly season
Well, once again SA the silly season is upon us and it’s not the annual “festive season” characterised by the spending spree and countless family festivities as we take a break from the year-long toiling. This silly season is the one that come once every five years when the ANC holds its elective conferences that culminate with a national conference where new leadership is elected.
This is the period where about 4,000 members of the party come together and decide for the rest of us 50-million South Africans on who the next president of the Republic will be...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos