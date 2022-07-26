LYBORN RIKHOTSO | Jacob Zuma has done South Africans a lot wrong
Governing party on slippery slope to extinction
By LYBORN RIKHOTSO - 26 July 2022 - 11:20
I never thought the ANC conference in KwaZulu-Natal could be so smooth given the factional battles in the party. Many expected chairs and water bottles to fly as well as the wielding of guns. I hope other ANC provinces have learnt from the KZN ANC on how to run smooth conferences.
However, the new leadership will be worse than the previous one. I thought members of the ANC in KZN have accepted Jacob Zuma has done wrong and would not sing Wenzeni uZuma. I thought this time around they would have left their tribalist mentality at home...
LYBORN RIKHOTSO | Jacob Zuma has done South Africans a lot wrong
Governing party on slippery slope to extinction
