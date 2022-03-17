Modern wars are acts of savagery

From 1300 BCE to 2022, every nation at war has violated every aspect of warfare. Current wars are acts of savagery, they show no respect for human life.

The grave situation in conflict zones is spiralling out of control. The gods of war are mercilessly executing a strategy of extermination, decimating areas beyond recognition. This is not a civil war, it is an uncivil exercise in extreme brutality.

Nations are being destroyed, and their lands being annexed in the name of tribe, religion and politics. Their history and heritage desecrated, its people disembowelled. Nearly all 193 members of the UN are guilty of crimes against humanity, specifically the five members of the security council; their crimes embody and personify sheer evil.

What is unfolding across the globe is not war in its traditional sense. It is a crime because it is deliberate and intentional killing of civilians for political or other purposes. Major powers and their shameless allies are grimly determined to control events in these regions, regardless of the huge human cost.

The whole of human civilisation means nothing to those who want to direct the course of events in all the war-stricken areas. Over the past 70 years nothing has caused more pain and suffering for man than man himself.

The situation in war-ravaged areas is more than a tragedy, it is something you cannot describe in words. There is nothing left to be salvaged. Utter destruction, under a scorched earth policy, is demonstrated by brutal air, land and sea power. International humanitarian law is totally ignored by all the combatants.

The sheer evil and hate that is taking place really simplifies what man can be like when he is at his lowest point of existence.

Through the merciless slaughtering and torturing of innocent and defenceless people, the warmongers show to the whole world what it is like to be inhuman, to be an animal. Men, women and children are turned into shooting gallery targets, the grotesque symbols of war are flashed across the world to remind humanity that might is right.

The actions of all the major and minor powers have bathed our mutilated planet in blood and set civilisation back a century. They have subjected their people to every outrage and torture, every spoliation and deprivation that cruelty could inflict. Their hour of reckoning is approaching, they will pay dearly for their crimes against the people of the world.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni