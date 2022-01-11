Letters

SA does not take mental health seriously

By READER LETTER - 11 January 2022 - 10:08
stock photo.
stock photo.
Image: 123RF

When you see someone looking like they are mentally challenged, the first thing any responsible adult should do is to order professional assessment of mental capacity.

Is the man mentally stable? Is he having capacity to take the responsible decisions or to even answer questions in court, under oath? What is in his local clinic file? Is he on treatment? Does he need assessment?

It’s very surprising and surely very irresponsible that the SA police, politicians, National Prosecutions Authority, courts and even journalists and analysts don’t even want to think of starting there.

That says a lot about the critical state of mental capacity as a country. Has factionalism and self-hate destroyed us that much?

Kagiso Sedumedi, Oxford, United Kingdom

Mel Bala embarks on new journey of inner peace through yoga

The veteran broadcaster believes her online yoga classes can help people who are suffering with depression.
S Mag
6 days ago

Mental health support could help suppress HIV among the depressed

After more than 20 years of living with HIV and having an undetectable viral load for most of the time, Nonceba of Khayelitsha in Cape Town did not ...
News
3 weeks ago

Look on bright side to overcome gloom

Positivity is a crucial component of our overall journey of life.
Good Life
1 month ago

Parents beg mental health facility staff to return to work and care for disabled after salaries not paid

Workers who care for 84 profoundly disabled people at  Durban and Coastal Mental Health’s Jona Vaughan residential facility are back at work after ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town