It's time to take control of your own destiny because today's decisions are tomorrow's realities. Do not submit your fate to the doom and gloom of the merchants of this life.
Remove the fences and ceilings that seek to restrict your life. Don't allow race, your background or lack of education to control you. Never throw in the towel because of fear, frustration or fatigue. It's impossible to be 1,000% better at one thing; rather try to be better at 1,000 things.
The quality of one's personal commitment to excellence and victory is regardless of what field they may be in. While crossing the dangerous stream of life, enemies constantly seek to overthrow and push us down into ruin.
We therefore need the ballast of our burden, bearing the load of affliction to keep us being swept away. Just as diamonds and gold need refinement by going through the fire, so too can a person not be perfected without trials.
Success belongs to someone who has the courage to dream, the ability to organise, and the strength to execute. The ladder of success doesn't care who climbs it!
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State
READER LETTER | Dream big to be successful
Image: 123RF
It's time to take control of your own destiny because today's decisions are tomorrow's realities. Do not submit your fate to the doom and gloom of the merchants of this life.
Remove the fences and ceilings that seek to restrict your life. Don't allow race, your background or lack of education to control you. Never throw in the towel because of fear, frustration or fatigue. It's impossible to be 1,000% better at one thing; rather try to be better at 1,000 things.
The quality of one's personal commitment to excellence and victory is regardless of what field they may be in. While crossing the dangerous stream of life, enemies constantly seek to overthrow and push us down into ruin.
We therefore need the ballast of our burden, bearing the load of affliction to keep us being swept away. Just as diamonds and gold need refinement by going through the fire, so too can a person not be perfected without trials.
Success belongs to someone who has the courage to dream, the ability to organise, and the strength to execute. The ladder of success doesn't care who climbs it!
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos