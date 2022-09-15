×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Dream big to be successful

By READER LETTER - 15 September 2022 - 11:09
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

It's time to take control of your own destiny because today's decisions are tomorrow's realities. Do not submit your fate to the doom and gloom of the merchants of this life.

Remove the fences and ceilings that seek to restrict your life. Don't allow race, your background or lack of education to control you. Never throw in the towel because of fear, frustration or fatigue. It's impossible to be 1,000% better at one thing; rather try to be better at 1,000 things.

The quality of one's personal commitment to excellence and victory is regardless of what field they may be in. While crossing the dangerous stream of life, enemies constantly seek to overthrow and push us down into ruin.

We therefore need the ballast of our burden, bearing the load of affliction to keep us being swept away. Just as diamonds and gold need refinement by going through the fire, so too can a person not be perfected without trials.

Success belongs to someone who has the courage to dream, the ability to organise, and the strength to execute. The ladder of success doesn't care who climbs it!

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...