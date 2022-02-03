Letters

Criminals must change their ways

By Reader Letter - 03 February 2022 - 11:19
Of all the citizens of the country why is it that only criminals believe that judiciary is unfair or biased, the writer wonders.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

A lot of things have happened, including corruption, fraud, murder, rape etc. If it wasn't for the judiciary's will and power, this wonderful country would have been a complete mess. So it's no strange that criminals hate our judiciary and corrupt politicians will always seek to convince us that they are targeted.

The question is, of all the citizens of the country why only criminals believe that judiciary is unfair or biased. They must just get away from crime and corruption, then all will be OK. We are victims of crime and never got compensation for trauma and loss of future income.

Yet we remain calm and hope God will deal with them, they must just stop all this drama and face the consequences of their choices.

Lindokuhle Ngobeni, Barberton farm prison 

