Letters

READER LETTER | Phone usage as dangerous as drinking and driving

Stubborn motorists would rather die or kill than respect rules

By READER LETTER - 08 September 2022 - 10:19
You cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has your full attention, says the writer.
Image: 123RF/ALLA MACHUTT

Cellphone usage while driving is as dangerous as drinking and driving. The two offences often contribute to fatalities on our roads. Despite government warnings about the dangers, the above offences put our lives at jeopardy.

All these commendable government initiatives fall on deaf ears of stubborn motorists who would rather die or kill than respect the rules of the road. It has become worse these days as multiple fatalities on our roads happen all the time, unlike in the past when they used to take place when people were in a rush during the festive season. 

Motorists are not the only offenders, even pedestrians are to blame with their unbecoming behaviour when crossing or walking drunk along roads. Often drivers are forced to swerve to avoid hitting them. Its a huge headache for motorists, who get blamed by the communities when they happen to hit an unsighted drunkard on the road. I have witnessed people being hit by cars while on their cellphones resulting in fatalities. Headphones are a big distraction as they lessen your concentration and judgement.

We must all be vigilant and respect the rules when on the road to avoid unnecessary death. Prevention is better than cure.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga

