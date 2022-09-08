As the ANC process to nominate members to be voted in at the upcoming 55th national conference gets under way, it needs to do some real and serious soul-searching and have honest conversations.
There is no doubt that over the past 15 years since the 2007 Polokwane conference, there has been two ANCs operating under one umbrella. This year's conference could well be the most crucial in the party's history. For the first 80 years of its existence, the party fought to be in power and for the last 30 years has been in power but has imploded spectacularly. It even faces a real risk of losing an outright majority in the 2024 general elections.
Members need to think long and hard on who they nominate to serve in the crucial positions and structures of the party. They need to nominate stronger cadres who are fit for purpose and not career politicians. The party is at a crossroads and it either adapts or loses relevance in society.
Lately, most of the party leaders and members seem to be obsessed with positions and not the real revival of the party to remain as being the true leader of society. The centre is not holding here and December could make or break the party, it all depends on which way the membership sees it.
Kiekie Mboweni, Nkowankowa, Limpopo
READER LETTER | ANC must think hard about revival of party
