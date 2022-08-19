READER LETTER | Gordon Webster was one of the best MK soldiers

Farouk Araie's letter (August 17 2022, Sowetan) about the passing on of one of the greatest and youngest freedom fighters, Gordon Webster, nearly suffocated me.
I did not believe what I read and I was silent for a moment, digesting the painful news. Araie, in salute of the contribution Webster made – and the gallant role he played in the Struggle for freedom – truly pointed out that "there are many across the length and breadth of our country who are overwhelmed with grief that this devoted friend of humanity has left our earthly shores".
Webster will remain one of the greatest field marshal commanders ever to be produced by Umkhonto weSizwe.
Webster, as a true soldier of the revolution, survived all the hardships and tribulations related to being a soldier just like Che Guevara and Richard Barney Molokoane.
He survived not only the vicious mosquitoes and the scorching sun in the bushes of Angola, and still had an uncompromising courage in confronting the evil regime in SA armed with the most advanced and sophisticated lethal weaponry.
Despite all this glorious, personal revolutionary history, Webster never sought any form of fame and glory, unlike most political fortune seekers of today.
In honour of Webster, the government must create a climate conducive for peace, food security for the hungry and stability for our country for all who leave in it.
Webster did not go to war for tenders, self-aggrandisement and self-enrichment, he fought for freedom and social justice for all.
Farewell the friend of Robert McBride. Farewell the friend of Grata Apelgrens and Lester Chris Dumakude.
Isaac Monoge, former combatant
Katlehong
