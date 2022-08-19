I once said President Cyril Ramaphosa will not come back alive if he attends the December ANC national conference. Provincial conferences should be a wake-up call to him.
The only province that he is comfortable with is Limpopo; the other provinces will continue to sing Wenzeni uZuma, which indicates that he is not welcome. He mustn't bank on KwaZulu-Natal, North West, Mpumalanga and Free State. Gauteng, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape are dark horses, you can't rely on them.
Nevertheless, the winner will need to explain a few things to the nation like the collapse of state-owned enterprises, foreign nationals who don't pay tax, the high unemployment rate, safety and security, and our lax justice system.
Service delivery in the country is worse than in hell.
Amos Motloding, Jamela Village, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Cyril must expect a bruising battle in December
Image: Thapelo Morebudi.
I once said President Cyril Ramaphosa will not come back alive if he attends the December ANC national conference. Provincial conferences should be a wake-up call to him.
The only province that he is comfortable with is Limpopo; the other provinces will continue to sing Wenzeni uZuma, which indicates that he is not welcome. He mustn't bank on KwaZulu-Natal, North West, Mpumalanga and Free State. Gauteng, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape are dark horses, you can't rely on them.
Nevertheless, the winner will need to explain a few things to the nation like the collapse of state-owned enterprises, foreign nationals who don't pay tax, the high unemployment rate, safety and security, and our lax justice system.
Service delivery in the country is worse than in hell.
Amos Motloding, Jamela Village, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Without Ramaphosa, ANC faction fights will intensify
READER LETTER | Gullible ANC members ‘waking’ up to the party
PEDRO MZILENI | ANC conferences tools to rearrange queue for plunder of state resources
READER LETTER | ANC must be real about fixing itself
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos