READER LETTER | Gordon Webster will be remembered for his selfless sacrifices

Comrade Gordon Webster, a staunch defender of equality and freedom, has died. His death is a monumental loss for the whole of humanity. He was a patriot who fearlessly tackled racial prejudice and bigotry.
There are many across the length and breath of our country who are overwhelmed with grief that this devoted friend of humanity has left our earthly shores. Webster was a man who believed with all his might that the pursuit of prejudice was ethically and morally wrong, and that Almighty God and the moral weight of the universe are against it.
He died striving for harmony. Moral courage was one of his noblest virtues. He now belongs to posterity. We must thank comrade Webster for being a shinning light of hope in our fragmented lives. We as a nation must bow down to the courage and spearless spirit of a gallant freedom fighter.
His daring defiance of apartheid rulers is an inspiration for all. He will be remembered for his selfless sacrifice for the liberation of our nation. A courageous patriot, we proudly salute his courage and nationalism. May we all inculcate such fearless spirit for our nation. A hero to be remembered whose sacrifices gave impetus to the revolutionary movement
His unmatched courage will live on forever. His quest for complete tolerance will be his everlasting legacy. His profound memories will live with us. A man of supreme excellence has left a void in our lives.
Even in death, the fond memories and indelible strides Webster left on earth will be celebrated for decades to come. His death painfully depletes the ranks of sincere patriots who would go to any length to promote respect for all oppressed people.
We will sorely miss his impeachable contributions for a better world. Those who knew him close-up understand the strength of his character and the depth of his humanity. May his profound soul rest in eternal peace. He will remain an epitome of absolute fearlessness.
The freedom we enjoy today is at the cost of several brave lives of yesterday. Lala Kahle comrade Gordon Webster.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
READER LETTER | Gordon Webster will be remembered for his selfless sacrifices
Image: Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Comrade Gordon Webster, a staunch defender of equality and freedom, has died. His death is a monumental loss for the whole of humanity. He was a patriot who fearlessly tackled racial prejudice and bigotry.
There are many across the length and breath of our country who are overwhelmed with grief that this devoted friend of humanity has left our earthly shores. Webster was a man who believed with all his might that the pursuit of prejudice was ethically and morally wrong, and that Almighty God and the moral weight of the universe are against it.
He died striving for harmony. Moral courage was one of his noblest virtues. He now belongs to posterity. We must thank comrade Webster for being a shinning light of hope in our fragmented lives. We as a nation must bow down to the courage and spearless spirit of a gallant freedom fighter.
His daring defiance of apartheid rulers is an inspiration for all. He will be remembered for his selfless sacrifice for the liberation of our nation. A courageous patriot, we proudly salute his courage and nationalism. May we all inculcate such fearless spirit for our nation. A hero to be remembered whose sacrifices gave impetus to the revolutionary movement
His unmatched courage will live on forever. His quest for complete tolerance will be his everlasting legacy. His profound memories will live with us. A man of supreme excellence has left a void in our lives.
Even in death, the fond memories and indelible strides Webster left on earth will be celebrated for decades to come. His death painfully depletes the ranks of sincere patriots who would go to any length to promote respect for all oppressed people.
We will sorely miss his impeachable contributions for a better world. Those who knew him close-up understand the strength of his character and the depth of his humanity. May his profound soul rest in eternal peace. He will remain an epitome of absolute fearlessness.
The freedom we enjoy today is at the cost of several brave lives of yesterday. Lala Kahle comrade Gordon Webster.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos