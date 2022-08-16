×

Letters

READER LETTER | The name zama-zamas legitimises illegal miners looting SA's minerals

By READER LETTER - 16 August 2022 - 09:35
Helping themselves: Zama zamas digging at the abandoned Mintails mines in Krugersdorp.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The illegal immigrants who are illegally mining the wealth of SA with impunity must be labelled exactly what they are: they are not zama-zama's but illegal miners. Giving them names like zama-zamas (from Zulu word ukuZama, which means 'to try') legitimises them.

These people come here and plunder the wealth of our country with impunity. This is nothing but economic sabotage. Our government's favourite modus operandi is to always react and not to be proactive; this must come to an end.

These illegal miners are not only plundering the wealth of our country but are causing untold damage to both the environment and infrastructure.

When the citizens who are provoked and terrorised react, we label them xenophobic. I must say I am very impressed with what the Lesotho government proposed and offered to do. I have always said if you are a foreigner in SA and you are here legally and not involved in any nefarious activities, then it becomes your duty to also protect SA from damage.

Having community imbizos is just mere grandstanding by politicians. Communities do not need to be marching, demanding police to do the jobs they are hired to do. We are tired of empty promises, we want action like we see happening in the Johannesburg CBD.

Zakes Nakedi, Ennerdale, Gauteng

