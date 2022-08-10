Kagiso residents fearful of retaliation by illegal miners
Children play in the streets as life return to normal
Residents of Kagiso on the West Rand say though they are relieved illegal miners are no longer in their community, they are not convinced that they are gone for good.
On Thursday, Kagiso residents removed illegal miners in the township by burning their shacks and equipment as they accused them of violent crimes...
Kagiso residents fearful of retaliation by illegal miners
Children play in the streets as life return to normal
Residents of Kagiso on the West Rand say though they are relieved illegal miners are no longer in their community, they are not convinced that they are gone for good.
On Thursday, Kagiso residents removed illegal miners in the township by burning their shacks and equipment as they accused them of violent crimes...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos