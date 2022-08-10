×

South Africa

Kagiso residents fearful of retaliation by illegal miners

Children play in the streets as life return to normal

10 August 2022 - 08:36

Residents of Kagiso on the West Rand say though they are relieved illegal miners are no longer in their community, they are not convinced that they are gone for good.

On Thursday, Kagiso residents removed illegal miners in the township by burning their shacks and equipment as they accused them of violent crimes...

