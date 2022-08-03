As long we as Africans continue to support what apartheid did to us, we will forever suffer the consequences of our deeds.
READER LETTER | Chaos must not define us as Africans
Do we need to destroy infrastructure every time we protest?
Image: Thulani Mbele
As long we as Africans continue to support what apartheid did to us, we will forever suffer the consequences of our deeds.
The trend of destroying infrastructure every time people protest takes our country back. Let us be frank enough to look at our own behaviour and conduct when we engage in protests over service delivery.
The right to protest is protected by the Constitution but it does not extend to infringing on the rights of other fellow bona fides.
Who are we addressing when we fight among ourselves as Africans? It’s clear we do not respect the very democracy we fought for with blood and tears.
Four people lost their life in the Tembisa protest, all because we are not listening to anyone anymore. We do not listen to human rights calls, we do not listen to police, the church and upstanding leaders of society.
To witness volatile protests as if we don’t know what it is that we want is very problematic.
Now more money must be spent to fix or rebuild state buildings and facilities that residents destroy whenever they protest.
Who said if we march peacefully in compliance with the law we will not get what we want?
Are we saying that Hendrik Verwoerd narratives about us, that blacks are lawless and incapable of logical thinking, are true? The manner in which we are destroying one another will make those who supported apartheid, and still do, suggest that Africans will never survive without being led by whites.
My contention about that thought is that we cannot continue blaming apartheid and the white community forever.
We need a soul searching campaign to refocus our energy and direct it to meaningful activities that will build our communities.
It is a given fact that municipalities must deal with service delivery. If the officials there are not up to standard then they must leave office.
My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Tembisa.
Andries Monyane, Sedibeng
