SOWETAN | Dialogue always the way forward
By Sowetan - 03 August 2022 - 10:18
What happened in Tembisa, the biggest township on the East Rand, has in more ways than one highlighted how dysfunctional local government – meant to be the coalface of service delivery and improvement of people's living conditions – has been.
The nation woke up to the news of chaos, death and outright mayhem in the township as residents took to the streets to protest about being ignored over service issues they have been trying to raise with the mayor, apparently for some time. By the end of the day, four people had died...
