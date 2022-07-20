I call at your grave
Freedom does finally
Walk the land
Yes, stand tall Bra Don Mattera
To walk the long walk
To glimpse our Utopian liberation
But sadly, blatant racism
Sheer inequality
Stark poverty
Peer at overt institutionalised corruption
Do not yet contemplate to run away
And crumble to dust
Because none here is bliss
Yours was just that
It was but a dream
Do not go to your grave…
Nkululeko Zondi, Jeppestown, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Ode to Don Mattera
Image: Eugene Coetzee
I call at your grave
Freedom does finally
Walk the land
Yes, stand tall Bra Don Mattera
To walk the long walk
To glimpse our Utopian liberation
But sadly, blatant racism
Sheer inequality
Stark poverty
Peer at overt institutionalised corruption
Do not yet contemplate to run away
And crumble to dust
Because none here is bliss
Yours was just that
It was but a dream
Do not go to your grave…
Nkululeko Zondi, Jeppestown, Johannesburg
Tributes pour in for literary legend Don Mattera
'Mattera led a cultural struggle against apartheid'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos