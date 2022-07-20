×

READER LETTER | Ode to Don Mattera

By READER LETTER - 20 July 2022 - 09:28
Dr Don Mattera.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

I call at your grave

Freedom does finally

Walk the land

Yes, stand tall Bra Don Mattera

To walk the long walk

To glimpse our Utopian liberation

But sadly, blatant racism

Sheer inequality

Stark poverty

Peer at overt institutionalised corruption

Do not yet contemplate to run away

And crumble to dust

Because none here is bliss

Yours was just that

It was but a dream

Do not go to your grave…

Nkululeko Zondi, Jeppestown, Johannesburg

Tributes pour in for literary legend Don Mattera

Iconic poet Don Mattera will be remembered for the gift of creative thought, the art of assembling words and a flair for language.
News
1 day ago

'Mattera led a cultural struggle against apartheid'

SA's poet laureate Mongane Wally Serote says late literature icon Don Mattera led a cultural Struggle against apartheid.
S Mag
4 hours ago

