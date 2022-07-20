'Mattera led a cultural struggle against apartheid'
SA poet laureate Serote lauds poetry comrade
SA's poet laureate Mongane Wally Serote says late literature icon Don Mattera led a cultural Struggle against apartheid.
Mattera died on Monday and was buried the same day in line with Muslim rites. Serote could not attend the award-winning veteran poet’s funeral but watched it on TV. The pair had a close relationship dating back to the 1970s. When Mattera was banned, Serote wrote a poem to him in 1973 titled For Don M Banned...
