Tributes pour in for literary legend Don Mattera

Iconic poet Don Mattera will be remembered for the gift of creative thought, the art of assembling words and a flair for language.
Mattera, 87, died at his home in Protea Glen, Soweto, and will be buried on Monday night, according to Muslim rites.
Friends and colleagues paid tribute to the activist who lately was fighting for children’s rights.
The legend has been defined as an epitome of African storytelling.
As much as he was a political activist, he worked for different newspaper publications. He worked as a journalist on The Sunday Times, The Weekly Mail, now Mail & Guardian, and Sowetan.
He holds an honorary doctorate (DLitt) degree in literature from the University of Natal.
He has received fellowships from Sweden and America.
Mpikeleni Duma, who is among journalists Mattera mentored, defined the legend as a courageous black journalist.
"I know Bra Don as a Struggle person and as a journalist. I started to know him in the early 1980s. He used to recite poems at Black Consciousness Movement rallies.
"He comes from the era of protest writing. He used to teach us about how to write book reviews and write poetry. I want him to be remembered through his works that he published."
Oupa Ngwenya, who met Mattera while he was doing matric, said Mattera's wisdom comes naturally, was effortlessly dispensed and yet was enthralling.
“Don Mattera was brought into my life by a higher force. No-one introduced us. I was a stranger sitting at the park opposite the Johannesburg City Library Gardens located between Market and Pritchard streets and bordered by Harrison and Sauer streets.
"Since then I have learnt a lot from him and most of the many things I know today, including places to go to for healthy Indian foods, I knew through Don 'Bra Zinga' Mattera. Some call him 'Toppie', others 'my ma se kind' [my mother's child]...
“When I told him I wanted to be a journalist, he said he was a journalist too. He always said writing ought to leave readers thinking. He said writing must show blind spots that readers may have missed, to say ‘I see’,” Ngwenya said.
Poet and theatre maker Napo Masheane, who admired Mattera’s poetry skills, said: “Ntate Mattera could literally ooze you by just reciting and telling you through poetry who we are. I met him while I was a student in Fuba.
"He performed one of his poems titled Men to Men which has become my favourite. The poem was about God and him having a man-to-man boxing match in a ring. It was my first time hearing a person having a conversation with God.
“What I like about him is that he was versatile and could talk about anything. I loved his spoken word performance and his reading. This Italian, half Motswana man was an epitome of what African storytelling and poetry is about.”
Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse paid a tribute to Mattera, saying he was an extraordinary man, who devoted his life to public service and helping others.
"He continued to fight for equality to the end of his life."
Mattera, who contributed immensely to the rich literature in SA and Africa, died a few days after receiving a special pecognition during the unveiling of the Diamond Walk to celebrate 60 years of the Joburg Theatre.
The Don Mattera Legacy Foundation, which he established in 2020, will benefit generations to come through various programmes for the youth.
Tributes pour in for literary legend Don Mattera
Poet, activist dies at the age of 87
Image: Antonio Muchave
