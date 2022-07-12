×

Letters

Let's all play our part to help Eskom sort out mess

By Reader Letter - 12 July 2022 - 13:36
"Don't kick someone when they are down," the saying goes. Eskom is down and defeatist attitudes won't help. Getting angry, depressed or complaining will not improve the situation. We are in this together. By switching off unneeded appliances and saving electricity, some of Eskom's load will be reduced and the environment also benefits.

Reporting and clamping down on corruption and sabotage is recommended. Could the unions play a part? While there is no appetite to pay more for electricity in this economy and when it is not reliable, that is what is needed to finance and fix the infrastructure.

A culture of nonpayment even by those who can pay is not helpful. Investing in solar and wind will benefit both Eskom and the environment. Much-needed jobs will also be created by going this route.

Martin Zagnoev, Sunningdale, Johannesburg

