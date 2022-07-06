×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

High failure rate of mini-substations and transformers in Gauteng results in equipment shortages

06 July 2022 - 12:31
The power utility said it has successfully replaced and repaired 116 of 181 damaged mini-substations and 1,326 out of 2,314 transformers a cost of R152m. File photo.
The power utility said it has successfully replaced and repaired 116 of 181 damaged mini-substations and 1,326 out of 2,314 transformers a cost of R152m. File photo.
Image: File/ ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

Eskom says the high number of incidents of electricity equipment failure has put a strain on its ability to replace and restore supply to affected areas across Gauteng.

The power utility said it was experiencing challenges with limited stock levels of mini-substations and transformers because of an exponential number of failed electricity equipment due to network overloading.

According to Eskom, the network overloading is caused by illegal connections, meter bypassing and tampering, unauthorised operations on the network, infrastructure vandalism and theft, as well as nonpayment and non-purchasing of legal electricity tokens.

“Though we are faced with the challenge of equipment shortages, the manufacturers have committed to continue to prioritise Eskom as they understand the impact this has on Gauteng as the economic hub, essential services and communities in the province,” said Mashangu Xivambu, senior manager for maintenance and operations in Gauteng.

The power utility said it has to date successfully replaced and repaired 116 of 181 damaged mini-substations and 1,326 of 2,314 transformers at a cost of R152m.

However, it said it remains faced with high demand for equipment that requires repairs or replacement, making it difficult to meet demand.

The utility said adding to the delay, and a major concern to Eskom management, are the frequent and increased number of road closures and protests which delay entry into areas where work needs to be conducted.

Xivambu said access to their offices is often blockaded, and employees are sometimes assaulted, intimidated and, in extreme situations, held hostage by community members.

“This harassment and intimidation is also being experienced by our employees while driving and operating across the province. The safety of Eskom employees is our number one priority. We will withdraw our services in areas where their safety is compromised. We have reported these cases to the law enforcement agencies for further investigation.”

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa tells Eskom to stop targeting townships with prolonged blackouts

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants Eskom to stop prolonged power outages in the townships.
News
1 day ago

There's nothing to fix here – Moletsane residents tell Eskom technicians

Residents of Moletsane, Soweto, clashed with Eskom technicians who were dispatched to install split meters in an area that has not had electricity ...
News
6 days ago

Power cable theft in Eldos alarmingly high as blackouts continue

An uncontrollably high rate of cable theft in Eldorado Park is leaving City Power officials unable to replace cables and infrastructure at the rate ...
News
3 weeks ago

Back to the drawing board for City Power as Eldorado Park transformer blows up

Hours after declaring imminent success in resolving the Eldorado Park power crisis, efforts by City Power to restore power to the area hit a snag on ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released