City pulls the plug on Prasa after nonpayment again

The City of Tshwane is in a process of reconnecting Prasa headquarters after cutting its services when the rail service agency failed to make payment towards its R11m bill.

This was not the first time Prasa went off the rails for not settling its account with the city. Four months ago, the agency was disconnected because it owed the City of Tshwane R28m.

The city had told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE at the time that the amount was a consolidation of all the properties Prasa owned the city.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba told TimesLIVE in the afternoon that they were on their way to reconnect the state-owned entity after they paid more than R8m, hours after they were cut off

Bokaba said when services were first switched off, 60% of the debt had to be paid for it to be reconnected.