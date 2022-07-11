Change your vote in 2024 elections

After 1994, SA was a beacon of hope on the African continent. Every country in the world wanted to do business with us. Our beautiful country also attracted tourists from all over the world. The future looked bright.
A few years later, SA has become a shadow of its former self. Corruption is the order of the day. Not only that, nothing is working in this country and it seems citizens have accepted that as their fate. Eskom is failing to keep the lights on, crippling the economy and contributing to the high unemployment rate.
According to pundits, loadshedding will be with us for years to come. And if Eskom does not work, SA does not work. Citizens have also lost faith in the police, who fail to protect them. Apparently, when you call police for crime, they ask if criminals are carrying small or big guns.
If they have big guns, they don't go out and attend to the crime. Scary! Last week, I heard [defence] minister Thandi Modise saying “if you don’t trust the police, go to the ones you trust”. Very arrogant! Instead of accepting that the police are failing to do their job, Modise shows citizens the middle finger.
In July 2021, there was violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, which claimed more than 300 lives. The security cluster promised to apprehend people who were behind the violence. They are yet to find the culprits. Yet Modise expects the nation to trust the police.
Not only that, trains have also stopped running in many towns. Why? Because rail infrastructure has been uprooted by criminals. People have also built shacks near the railway stations. As a results, commuters don’t have alternative transport except taxis. In addition, many people are unemployed, with the youth and women mostly affected.
When less people are employed, the country collects less tax. Consequently, the government is unable to deliver services to people. In conclusion, I hope South African voters have the lesson that voting one party into power for more than 10 years is not advisable. The country is in a mess because of that. Come 2024, vote wisely.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
Change your vote in 2024 elections
Image: Kevin Sutherland
After 1994, SA was a beacon of hope on the African continent. Every country in the world wanted to do business with us. Our beautiful country also attracted tourists from all over the world. The future looked bright.
A few years later, SA has become a shadow of its former self. Corruption is the order of the day. Not only that, nothing is working in this country and it seems citizens have accepted that as their fate. Eskom is failing to keep the lights on, crippling the economy and contributing to the high unemployment rate.
According to pundits, loadshedding will be with us for years to come. And if Eskom does not work, SA does not work. Citizens have also lost faith in the police, who fail to protect them. Apparently, when you call police for crime, they ask if criminals are carrying small or big guns.
If they have big guns, they don't go out and attend to the crime. Scary! Last week, I heard [defence] minister Thandi Modise saying “if you don’t trust the police, go to the ones you trust”. Very arrogant! Instead of accepting that the police are failing to do their job, Modise shows citizens the middle finger.
In July 2021, there was violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, which claimed more than 300 lives. The security cluster promised to apprehend people who were behind the violence. They are yet to find the culprits. Yet Modise expects the nation to trust the police.
Not only that, trains have also stopped running in many towns. Why? Because rail infrastructure has been uprooted by criminals. People have also built shacks near the railway stations. As a results, commuters don’t have alternative transport except taxis. In addition, many people are unemployed, with the youth and women mostly affected.
When less people are employed, the country collects less tax. Consequently, the government is unable to deliver services to people. In conclusion, I hope South African voters have the lesson that voting one party into power for more than 10 years is not advisable. The country is in a mess because of that. Come 2024, vote wisely.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
IFP aims to get more votes in 2024, after gains in last year's local elections
SA will be doomed without the ANC — Panyaza Lesufi
2024 government a tricky choice
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos