2024 government a tricky choice

After the 2024 general elections in SA, a new political axis will be born. The probable partners will be the ANC, the DA and the EFF. The likely results from the election will see the once-impregnable ANC garner about 40% of the popular vote, the DA 24% and the EFF 19%.

A marriage of convenience will be consummated by these three lovers of power to govern a badly fragmented political structure, which could in the long run transform into a marriage of inconvenience. These three have diametrically opposed ideologies on virtually every aspect of sound governance. Political trust is a key component of any well-functioning democratic society. Sadly, in our shaky political environment, trust has become a scarce commodity.

We are in political turmoil – from power outages to dysfunctional state institutions. Brazen fiery statements from political actors of every party are reasons for concern. The dangerous rise of populist parties has disrupted systems while economic anxieties have intensified, resulting in unstable governance.

Democracy means the rule of the people, but South Africans do not fully agree who belongs to the people. Choosing a multi-party government in 2024 will be tricky for all the role players.

Marriages of convenience do not have great success because they are filled with self-interest for aspiring leaders. Our national economy, once Africa’s industrial powerhouse, is a pale shadow of what it was. It is a self-inflicted wound of monumental stupidity. The energy crisis is a glaring example. Mishandled from the beginning by a clueless set of politicians and so-called experts, the ensuing chaos descended into intentional and unintentional errors.

Over the past 25 years, poverty has climbed to dangerous and deadly levels, resulting in a hunger-driven population that will one day explode.

Whoever attains power in 2024 will have to, as a matter of extreme urgency, address the plight of the masses who are waiting for true liberation from elitism and dull politicians. A shrewd leader with vision and guts must emerge to lead this rich but impoverished nation into an age of prosperity and equality for all.

Otherwise, a bleak and grim future awaits us all. Rich or poor, black or white, the consequences will affect this entire generation.

Farouk Araie, Benoni