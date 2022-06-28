×

Letters

Threats of attacks on South Africans can't be dismissed

By Reader Letter - 28 June 2022 - 11:18
The recording claims that the guns are untraceable.
Image: 123RF/snak

A voice message circulating on WhatsApp recorded by a foreigner is mobilising foreigners from all African countries  to arm themselves with machetes, AK47s and all kinds of guns to wage an attack on South Africans, in their resistance to any efforts to have them returned to their countries of origin.

They declare they are going nowhere, they are here to stay. It is quite a fiery message repeatedly calling South Africans idiots. He even claims that their guns are untraceable,  and that they have a number of vehicles they will be using to move to various parts of the country killing South Africans in numbers.

One reaction to this would be to see it as a scare tactic, but then one cannot be too dismissive of such mass communication these days; we live in uncertain times. Better be  warned.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand.

