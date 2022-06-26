Use your pulpits to discourage xenophobia, pastors urged

The government must play an active role in teaching citizens about coexisting with foreign communities in SA to combat xenophobia.

The proposal emerged at a community dialogue on xenophobia hosted by religious leaders in Umlazi, Durban, on Friday.

The dialogue, organised by the KwaZulu-Natal Christian Council, and which included Umlazi residents from South Korea, Burundi, the Congo and Zimbabwe, discussed the role of churches in fighting xenophobia.

Rev Sipho Sokhela, co-ordinator of psychosocial programmes for peace at the council, said: “By taking the conversation to our congregants we are talking directly to communities because most people — about 85% of the population — go to church. Pastors have an opportunity and a platform to influence people every Sunday.

“Most of the conflict comes because of fear of the unknown — and people don’t know each other. Dialogue, worship and sports events can go a long way in breaking the distrust and separation from each other.”