Letters

Audit foreigners to curb xenophobia

By READER LETTER - 11 March 2022 - 08:54
Miah Rumon From Bangladesh is a shopkeeper who operates in Alexandra township. Tensions were high in Alex on Monday afternoon as Operation Dudula members clashed with migrant street vendors.
Miah Rumon From Bangladesh is a shopkeeper who operates in Alexandra township. Tensions were high in Alex on Monday afternoon as Operation Dudula members clashed with migrant street vendors.
Image: Alon Skuy

When a certain political party recently invaded some shops in Gauteng, demanding to know the percentage ratio of foreign nationals to South Africans employed in these businesses, I thought my ideas as presented in the article I wrote to this publication last year were somewhat taking off to a practical start.

I had written in that article that we need to do a checklist of this ratio across all spheres of our lives: be it residential, sport, education, religion, business, all forms of industries (be it mining, retail, agriculture, etc). This, I wrote, would have assisted us to be able to determine which areas we need assistance and staffing from foreign nationals.

This cohort of African nationals was deliberately given attention because xenophobic fights were in the past seen among Africans. The checklist did not exclude other foreign nationals, be it of Chinese, European or even Asian origin. This would go a long way in curbing so-called xenophobic attacks if there is proper audits, documentation and information.

All this emanates due to concern from locals that there is an increase in and sometimes unfair preference given to foreign African nationals for employment positions in all sectors mentioned above. Sport is not spared too. An increase in the number foreign African goalkeepers in the PSL who now seem to outnumber locals is a concern that must be properly audited.

The campaign by the political party somewhat did not take off. No other businesses were raided for the percentage ratio mentioned above. They retorted to their previous assertions that all these foreign nationals were fellow Africans and must be treated like locals.

Such assertions were somewhat negated by some members of the community. Operation Dudula took off, this time more aggressive and focusing on Illegal foreigners running businesses in townships. The country remains divided as to the actions of such operations, with some viewing them as xenophobic.

I still maintain that a checklist and proper documentation will assist us in addressing this problem. I would urge the political party to resume the campaign and involve other political parties.

Xilumani Nghotsa, email

Operation Dudula aims to create a better SA

Lately, some talk radio presenters and listeners have characterised #OperationDudula as a meeting ground for xenophobic thugs intent on taking the ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Five Dudula members arrested for harassing migrant vendors

Police are planning to tighten their crackdown on “Dudula groupings” who continue to take the law into their own hands by evicting alleged illegal ...
News
2 days ago

Cabinet condemns Dudula Movement anti-foreigners campaign in Alex

The cabinet has condemned the recent violent and public clashes between South Africans and allegedly undocumented foreigners in Alexandra township ...
News
19 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice ...