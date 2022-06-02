Komphela should leave Pitso alone

There was no way Steve Komphela wouldn't get a flurry of backlashes from any football-loving fans after he tweeted that Al Ahly players and technical staff's removal of silver medals as quick as they were given after the CAF Champions final defeat against Morocco outfit, Waydad Casablanca, was "disgusting".

Well, like any football fanatic, he is entitled to voice his opinion. Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane and his troops have a right to do as they please with their medals. It does not matter if it's in front of their opponents, the CAF and Fifa presidents. After purchasing your house, the onus is on you whether you paint it red or blue.

It can't be overstated that Wydad were buoyed by the 12th player, the home fans, as they were given the privilege of playing at home when the rules state the final was supposed to be at neutral venue.

I wonder on which platform is the underachieving Komphela talking on? Everyone knows that he laid his hand on the first silverware after arriving at Chloorkop. A feat he failed to achieve in his almost three seasons as Kaizer Chiefs head coach and elsewhere he coached.

Now that he wins cups, although as a backroom staff member, he wails like a parrot. Mosimane, laid a solid foundation for the same Komphela to cruise on at Sundowns, after he had taken the reins from underachieving Johan Neeskeens post 2012.

Mosimane and his boys put up a brave fight, even when the odds were heavily stacked against them. One only hopes that "Bibo", as Al Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib is popularly known as, doesn't bow to the club legends' pressure to sack Mosimane.

Although the El Khatib cut a forlorn figure in the stands, I know he is a great fan of Mosimane's. Therefore, I don't think he will fire him over such a defeat.

Long live coach Pitso!

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron