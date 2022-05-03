×

Teffo’s arrest an attempt to muzzle him

Makes SA look like a Banana Republic

By READER LETTER - 03 May 2022 - 09:21
Adv Teffo Malesela during the his arrest in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria
Image: Antonio Muchave

The movie-style arrest of the defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Adv Malesela Teffo, leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.

That arrest in court with a warrant dated January in such a dramatic fashion shows how state institutions continue to be used for settling scores. It makes this country look like a Banana Republic. Imagine an advocate manhandled like that, what would happen to a mere citizen? Why didnt they ask him to accompany them to the police station, at least?

There must be powerful people behind this case trying to mute him because his questioning style exposes a lot of so-called high-profile people who are protected by the system. I now believe his statement that this is an abuse, and in particular the abuse of power.

I have a feeling this case wont go anywhere or someone innocent will go down for killing Senzo.

Kgothatso Mphuthi, Tshiawelo

