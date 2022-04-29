Police were 'overzealous' in dramatic arrest of advocate defending suspects in Senzo Meyiwa case: EFF

Police were overzealous in the dramatic arrest of advocate Malesela Teffo who is representing four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, says the EFF.

The red berets have condemned the “dramatic arrest”, describing it as an “unnecessary use of force and deliberate attempt at public humiliation” involving the police tactical response team.

Teffo was on Thursday handcuffed and arrested inside the high court in Pretoria after the adjournment of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, allegedly without being read his rights.

He went with the police, protesting his innocence, pinning his arrest on police minister Bheki Cele not wanting him to be involved in the Meyiwa trial. Cele denied the claim.

The EFF said it was concerning that the warrant of arrest was issued in January.