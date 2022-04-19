Could this be God’s wrath?

SA has experienced devastation unheard of in its history. Is it the result of climate change or God’s wrath at the endemic levels of corruption, ongoing political killings, factionalism that have gone on unabated over the years in this unfortunate province?

Gruesome and heartbreaking stories such as one where a grandmother and her seven-year-old-grandchild were swept away by the floods while sleeping. What a horrible way to die! More painful was the fact that, while rescue searches were able to find the body of the grandmother, searches were continuing for the body of the child. Absolutely devastating.

On Saturday, we heard that the Zulu king, the Motsepe Foundation and some stakeholders were visiting Marrianhill to assess the extent of the community and infrastructure destruction. Very typical of the Motsepe Foundation to always be there to provide relief in such dire circumstances: May God heap more and more billions and blessings to the Motsepes whose wealth has always benefited many deserving courses. How wonderful it would be if more millionaires and billionaires could take a leaf out of Motsepe’s book.

If there is anyone whose activities could have invited such anger from God, it is time to repent. Remember Noah’s floods.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand