Address apartheid injustices via land redress

We have just recently celebrated Human Rights Day and I must say that celebrating this day is meaningless without land in the land of your birth.

The sad reality is that the majority of black people do not have access to land. This deprives them of business and residential opportunities. If someone asks you what you want to do with the land, ask that person what it is that he/she can do without the land.

When you buy a house, you are not really buying a house but land, that's why when you default on your repayment arrangements, the bank doesn't only repossess the house but also kicks you out of the land you are occupying, which is also home to the house.

Those of us who did business economics know about the four factors of production and that "land" is not only one of them but comes at the top. There is no business you can run without land, there is no home without land, there is essentially nothing that can be done without land.

Robert Sobukwe, the pioneer of the Sharpeville demonstration, was a big fan of land redistribution. The "willing buyer-willing seller" concept never worked.

Addressing the injustices of our cruel past, shaped by colonialism and apartheid, should begin with land redistribution because that's the only way we can reverse the gross injustice of the brutal Natives Land Act of 1913 and other policies that were designed to oppress black people in the land of their forefathers.

Levis Mokone, Gottenburg, Bushbuckridge