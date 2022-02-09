LONG READ | Ramaphosa’s promises: A look at his Sona speeches as he prepares for 2022 address

He pledged that his administration would focus on the mining sector, and said that he would be guided by the ANC’s approach that included the expropriation of land without compensation.

He promised to introduce a minimum wage on May 1 and said he would be appointing a presidential economic advisory council that would ensure co-operation in implementing economic policies — which he later did.

On higher education, Ramaphosa referred to Zuma’s commitment to phasing in fully subsidised free higher education for the poor over five years.

It was during this address that Ramaphosa promised to tackle corruption, fraud and state capture head on. He also wanted to turn around the National Prosecuting Authority and stabilise the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

2019 Sona — Part 1

A year later, in the February 2019 Sona, Ramaphosa gave an update on his promises, which included convening the jobs summit and addressing policy uncertainty and inconsistency.

“In response to the dire situation at several of our state-owned enterprises (SOEs) — where mismanagement and corruption had severely undermined their effectiveness — we have taken decisive measures to improve governance, strengthen leadership and restore stability in strategic entities,” he said.

The government had begun the mammoth task of dealing with state capture, particularly at law-enforcement agencies. He did this by appointing advocate Shamila Batohi “to lead the revival of the NPA and to strengthen our fight against crime and corruption”.

He told the nation that the state was implementing recommendations of the report of the Nugent commission of inquiry into Sars and was in the process of appointing a new commissioner.

Work was also done by high-level review panel on the issues at the state security agency (SSA) to enable reconstruction of a professional national intelligence capability including the re-establishment of the National Security Council.

Outlining his priorities for 2019, Ramaphosa said he wanted the government to accelerate inclusive economic growth and job creation.

He told the nation that at the first investment conference (2018) attracted around R300bn in investment pledges from South African and global companies.

Continuing the land theme, he said SA still had large areas of land which lay fallow. To address land reform, the constitutional review committee began reviewing section 25 of the constitution to set out provisions for expropriation of land without compensation.

Ramaphosa said that since Operation Phakisa on the oceans economy in 2014, the country had secured investments of nearly R30bn and created more than 7,000 direct jobs.

On infrastructure, Ramaphosa said more than R1.3-trillion had been invested to build schools, two universities, houses and to generate electricity. The government has committed to contribute R100bn into the Infrastructure Fund over a 10-year period and use this to leverage financing from the private sector and development finance institutions, he said.

In a key announcement, Ramaphosa said the government had begun the process of breaking Eskom into three separate entities: generation, transmission and distribution.

Giving an update on the NHI Bill, he said it was ready to be submitted to parliament.

On the Zondo commission, Ramaphosa began to receive a disturbing picture on the “breadth and depth of criminal wrongdoing” in the country.

2019 Sona — part 2

It was shortly after that Ramaphosa delivered his second Sona in just a few months. This because of the provincial and general election in May 2019.

In his June address, the economic picture had not changed.

“Our economy is not growing. Not enough jobs are being created,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa’s focus would shift from announcing new ideas to implementation. He said there were seven priorities, which were not different to his previous ones.