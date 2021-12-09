Failed land reform lies at ANC’s door
The reason black people don’t have land is because of the failure of the ANC to undo the legacy of the spatial act and the colonial dispossession of land.
This is what land researcher and advocate Tembeka Ngukaitobi told this newspaper shortly after parliament rejected the ANC-sponsored bill to expropriate land without compensation on Tuesday. ..
