Teach young adults to overcome rejection

The way rape and brutal killings are being used as a tool to take revenge against partners when love has ended shows that maybe we are not mentally mature.

You cannot deprive someone of their right to life no matter how much they provoked you, and you cannot accuse someone of rape because they are no longer catering for your needs.

After seeing many women being killed and many men being thrown into jail for rape crimes they didn't even commit, I came to a conclusion that young adults need to be taught about how to deal with their anger issues, especially one that is caused by rejection.

There needs to be a class taught to both young men and women, on best practices for handling feelings of being rejected in a healthy and mature way.

Too many people think it’s okay and totally justifiable to attempt to destroy a person’s life over hurt feelings. This type of thinking derives from a victim complex and being anti-accountable for poor choices or personal regrets; thus resorting to blame, lying, and misrepresenting a series of events to cause harm to others while deflecting from your own poor character.

Consolation Mathebula, Rolle, Bushbuckridge