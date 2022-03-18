'This is a dangerous job, I always try to avoid being hit by a car'

Two men, Thapelo Rabasotho, 26, and Thabo Seleka, 33, have stepped up to control the heavy traffic in return for coins or food thrown out the windows of some motorists who drive past

On a cold and windy Thursday morning on the intersection of Witkoppen Road and Montecasino Blvd in Johannesburg, traffic lights are not working.



Two men, Thapelo Rabasotho, 26, and Thabo Seleka, 33, have stepped up to control the heavy traffic in return for coins or food thrown out the windows of some motorists who drive past. ..