Letters

GBV involves both genders

By Reader Letter - 17 February 2022 - 11:22
In SA, we really need to deal with both genders if we are to do away with GBV.
In SA, we really need to deal with both genders if we are to do away with GBV.
Image: Alon Skuy

The day we understand that gender-based violence (GBV) is not only when women are the victims and start dealing with GBV for what it is without bias, we will be taking a big step forward. When men are slapped and assaulted in public by women we laugh our lungs out, but we say we are against GBV. Are we, really?

On average, there are 23 suicides per day in SA, and 18 of those taking their own lives are men. Why? Men are angry and depressed. Let's start here, what really causes that anger in men? But I know many are not ready for this kind of conversation.

In SA, we really need to deal with both genders if we are to do away with GBV..

Kganthane Lebaka, GaPhaahla, Limpopo

Tshwane firefighter shot dead, moments after she took a call to meet

A woman firefighter died in a hail of bullets after accepting a phone call and agreeing to meet someone outside the fire station on Wednesday night.
News
3 hours ago

Increase in GBV during lockdown nearly drove minister of women 'cuckoo'

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, minster in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, thought she would lose her mind at one stage after ...
News
1 day ago

Let’s unite to build a better society

Someone once said: “People choose to solve the person, not to solve the problem caused by the person.”
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Landslides kill at least 58 in Petropolis, Brazil
LIVE: Russian cargo craft on ISS mission launches from Kazakhstan