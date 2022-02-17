GBV involves both genders

The day we understand that gender-based violence (GBV) is not only when women are the victims and start dealing with GBV for what it is without bias, we will be taking a big step forward. When men are slapped and assaulted in public by women we laugh our lungs out, but we say we are against GBV. Are we, really?

On average, there are 23 suicides per day in SA, and 18 of those taking their own lives are men. Why? Men are angry and depressed. Let's start here, what really causes that anger in men? But I know many are not ready for this kind of conversation.

In SA, we really need to deal with both genders if we are to do away with GBV..

Kganthane Lebaka, GaPhaahla, Limpopo