WATCH | SA politicians hold fiery debate on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

“As the government of SA, we urge South Africans not to take a side in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as this could go against our principles,” deputy minister of international relations and co-operation Candith Mashego-Dlamini said during the heated debate in parliament on Tuesday.



MPs weighed in on SA’s response to the invasion by Russia which has affected the global community for close to a month.

“Russia has committed an unjustifiable act of war,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen. “The ANC does not speak for SA on this and it certainly does not speak for the DA. We condemn Russia and we stand firmly with the people of Ukraine,” he said.

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu said the party stood with Russia and President Vladimir Putin.



“There is nothing wrong with the Russian Federation preventing the military expansion of Nato, which is trying to expand its presence to the borders of the Russian Federation. “We should strengthen our relationship [with Russia] because it is based on common prosperity and anti-imperialism,” said Shivambu.

Watch the video for more politicians’ reactions in the debate.

