Ramaphosa to engage world leaders on SA’s stance on Russia/Ukraine war

On Saturday, Ramaphosa said many other countries had taken the same position as SA. “He [Putin] explained to me what is happening in that theatre of war and also explained why they took the actions that they took.”

In turn, Ramaphosa said Putin appreciated the position that SA took of abstaining in the UN General Assembly vote, “and we abstained because the resolution did not address all the issues that would engender and encourage mediation and a peaceful negotiation.”

Ramaphosa said Putin accepted that SA still preferred that the conflict be subjected to mediation.

When asked if he had any plans to go to Russia, Ramaphosa said: “Not as yet. This is not the time to be visiting because they are busy with a whole lot of other things, like the war. We have lots of places to go to, many other places in the world and the continent, so we will be proceeding with those plans.”

Reflecting on the government’s first imbizo since he became president, Ramaphosa said he found the session very enriching.

“They [residents] were able to raise their concerns and complaints, but they also put solutions forward on what we need to do better.

“I found it very enriching. We are going to be focusing more on service delivery because many of the issues raised were of a service delivery nature.”