Charismatic Kuli Roberts lit up my life

When death strikes, it always catches us unaware and unprepared. I was devastated upon hearing of the untimely death of journalist and media personality Kuli Roberts. This news was hard to digest, so soon after the passing of our sports guru Dumile Mateza. May his soul rest in peace.

I had a rare opportunity to have interacted with the incredible Roberts from 2004 at Caffe Della Salute, where l used to work as a restaurant manager in Sandton's Nelson Mandela Square. She was our regular customer and there was no dull moment. Roberts was full of life and charisma; she tipped everyone including managers and that's how kind she was.

When l suddenly saw an instant change of vibe and energy, and smiles on the waitrons faces, then l knew Roberts was in the house.

Most of our conversations centred on journalism and she encouraged me a lot and l will be forever grateful and cherish the moments. She could have appeared aggressive interviewing mostly politicians, but she had a soft side.

Roberts was fearless, passionate and did her work with enthusiasm and aplomb until her last day on earth. Her hard-hitting "Bitch's Brew" column lit up many boring Sundays for me.

Lala ngoxolo. Rest in peace Kuli.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla, KwaMhlanga.