Tshwane sets good example
The City of Tshwane must be lauded for its aggressive campaign to cut off services, especially to big businesses and government departments, for failing to pay their debts.
The campaign, which gained momentum with the disconnection of hotels, state-owned entities and universities in Pretoria last week, should serve as a warning to all who fail to pay for services that this can no longer be tolerated...
