Sona needs delivery time frames

We are eager and ready to listen to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address tomorrow for operational implementation of all the promises made.

It will be unfortunate to hear rhetorical chorus without timelines again, as always. I think we all know challenges that face our society to the extent that even the president himself alluded to it when he addressed the nation through the ANC last month.

Besides that, there will be nothing new at the state of the nation adress (Sona) except maybe on the loan that the World Bank has approved.

It is concerning that our government is good in theory and extremely slow in implementation. We will forever now and then have commissions for different reasons and no consequence management, no command and control and no monitoring and evaluation results.

I'm hoping that this time around the president will just spend less than an hour to address the nation, my contention being that he will outline time frames of all that is in public interest because we all know about societal challenges we are facing.

Please Mr President, take us into your confidence, and we will forever compliment this administration that it has eventually put theory into practice on delivering the promises that are long overdue.

We don't want to keep going back to the drawing board.

We still remember the concept of Thuma Mina, Mr President.

Andries Monyane, Vaal