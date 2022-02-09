What Winde wants: Western Cape premier outlines Sona wish list

Western Cape premier Alan Winde issued a five-point state of the nation address (Sona) wish list on Wednesday, the day before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address in the Cape Town City Hall:

End the state of disaster

Number one on Winde’s list was an end to the Covid-19 state of disaster, which is due to expire on February 15 under the latest one-month extension.

“We urge the president to take the country into his confidence and set out his plan,” said Winde, who called for a “focus on investment in new infrastructure and policies that enable private sector-led growth”.