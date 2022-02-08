Fedhasa urges Ramaphosa to end state of disaster as Sona approaches

Removing the national state of disaster is at the top of the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa’s (Fedhasa) wish list as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver his annual state of the nation address on Thursday.

First imposed on March 15 2020, the national state of disaster gives the government the flexibility to institute swift measures aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, such as restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings, the sale of alcohol and international travel.

“The hospitality sector has largely borne the brunt of changing lockdown regulations in terms of business closures and job losses, despite putting in place stringent health and hygiene protocols,” said Fedhasa chair Rosemary Anderson.

“It is our view, based on the current profile of the pandemic in SA, that the centralisation of these extraordinary powers is no longer required and that individual departments should once again be tasked with the role of providing an enabling environment for businesses to flourish.”

She said in the case of tourism and hospitality, this includes improving the visibility and accessibility of SA to inbound international markets through a proper e-visa system and additional budget for tourism marketing to restore the destination’s reputational issues caused by the Omicron variant at the end of 2021.