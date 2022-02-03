KZN Sharks Board removes nets as severe weather predicted

The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board has started removing shark nets along the coast in light of severe weather predicted from Sunday.

Greg Thompson, the Sharks Board’s acting head of operations, said on Thursday the decision was prompted by tropical cyclone Batsirai expected to hit southern Mozambique early next week.

“This forecast could affect our local sea and weather conditions from Sunday.

“We are also, in association with several weather forecasting services, observing the development of two other severe weather advisories which are forecast to affect our local weather patterns at more or less the same time as the cyclone.

“A large mass of rainfall stretching from Namibia across the Northern Cape and into the Eastern Cape is fast approaching the KZN coastline, and a cold front developing in the Atlantic Ocean and approaching the Western Cape is predicted to reach us early next week,” said Thompson.

The board said in light of the looming weather shark safety gear is being removed.

“This is to prevent unnecessary losses and/or damage to equipment as a result of strong winds and heavy seas associated with these severe weather systems, and bathing will be closed at KwaZulu-Natal beaches from Friday.

“The gear will be redeployed once these systems dissipate and sea and weather conditions return to normal”

