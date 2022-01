Tsunami-hit Tonga islands suffered 'catastrophic' damage-reports

Tonga's small outlying islands have sustained major damage from a huge volcanic eruption and tsunami, the United Nations said on Tuesday, with downed communications and a blanket of ash hampering rescue efforts.

Tonga police have told the New Zealand High Commission that the confirmed death toll stands at two but with communications in the South Pacific island nation cut, the true extent of casualties was not clear.

Tonga’s main airport, Fua’amotu International Airport, was not damaged in Saturday's eruption and tsunami but heavy ashfall is preventing full operations, hampering international relief efforts.

“The priority now will to be get supplies to Tonga, and the biggest constraint on that at the moment ... is the airport. There is still a significant amount of ash,” Australia's Minister for the Pacific Zed Seselja said.

Tongan officials were planning to evacuate people from outer islands where conditions were “very tough, we understand, with many houses being destroyed in the tsunami”, Seselja said.

The United Nations said a distress signal was detected in an isolated, low-lying Ha'apai islands group, adding it had particular concerns about Fonoi and Mango islands. According to the Tonga government, 36 people live on Mango and 69 on Fonoi.

The Tongan navy reported major damage in the Ha’apai islands which were hit by waves estimated to be 5-10 metres (15-30 feet) high, said the UN Office for the co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Surveillance images taken by the New Zealand defence force and circulated on social media in Tonga showed “catastrophic damage” to the outlying island of Atata.

The islands of Fonoifua, Niniva, Nomuka and Mango all had damage ranging from extensive to catastrophic, with an entire village destroyed on Mango.

Tonga is a kingdom of 176 islands, of which 36 are inhabited, with a population of 104,494 people.

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, which sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, is about 65km (40 miles) north of Tonga's capital.

The eruption sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and was heard some 2,300km (1,430 miles) away in New Zealand.