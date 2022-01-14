Letters

Zondo inquiry deserved every cent spent on it

By Reader Letter - 14 January 2022 - 13:54
It is also important to note the calm, dignity and resolve with which deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has handled every criticism levelled against him during the course of the commission of inquiry and subsequent to the release of the report, the writer says.
Image: Thulani Mbele

I must confess I was one of those critics who felt the commission of inquiry into state capture was not only taking too long but was also unnecessarily costing the taxpayer an exorbitant amount of money. But I have come to realise it was worth every penny that was spent on it.

The thoroughness of the first part of the report deserves to be applauded and raises the expectation that once we have the report in its entirety, there will be no doubt that those involved in unearthing the depths of state capture did the job with immeasurable dedication, skill and integrity, leaving no stone unturned.

I have great respect for him.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand, Gauteng

