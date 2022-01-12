DA wants review of 'ANC-influenced posts' amid publication of deployment committee minutes

The DA wants the Public Service Commission (PSC) to probe government appointments allegedly influenced by the ANC's deployment committee.

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture made public minutes of the committee submitted by the ANC after the appearance of President Cyril Ramaphosa before the commission.

Earlier, the DA made an application using the Promotion of Access to Information Act to have the minutes made public.

The DA is taking legal action to get minutes of the committee dating back to 2013 when Ramaphosa, as deputy president, chaired the deployment committee.

On Wednesday, DA MP Leon Schreiber confirmed that his party would approach the PSC.