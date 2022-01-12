News

DA wants review of 'ANC-influenced posts' amid publication of deployment committee minutes

12 January 2022 - 14:40
Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
The DA is taking legal action to get minutes of the ANC deployment committee dating back to 2013, when it was chaired by Cyril Ramaphosa as then deputy president. File photo.
The DA is taking legal action to get minutes of the ANC deployment committee dating back to 2013, when it was chaired by Cyril Ramaphosa as then deputy president. File photo.
Image: GCIS

The DA wants the Public Service Commission (PSC) to probe government appointments allegedly influenced by the ANC's deployment committee. 

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture made public minutes of the committee submitted by the ANC after the appearance of President Cyril Ramaphosa before the commission. 

Earlier, the DA made an application using the Promotion of Access to Information Act to have the minutes made public. 

The DA is taking legal action to get minutes of the committee dating back to 2013 when Ramaphosa, as deputy president, chaired the deployment committee. 

On Wednesday, DA MP Leon Schreiber confirmed that his party would approach the PSC.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“This analysis [of the committee minutes] and all the accompanying documents will be submitted to the Public Service Commission as a first step in combating this. We will request the PSC to review all of these appointments. 

“Where they have been found to be illegally influenced, those appointments must be redone. And that is the process that the DA will be monitoring closely,” said Schreiber.

According to the minutes, the ANC deployment committee in the past three years influenced appointments in 88 state entities.

The minutes were published last week and appear to reveal how the party influenced appointments, including those of judges. The minutes show the ANC also allegedly had a hand in the appointment of CEOs of water boards, such as Rand Water, Nkomati, TransCaledon, Amatola, Lepelle Northern, Umgeni, Magalies and Sedibeng.

The boards of state entities, including the SA Post Office, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, the Road Accident Fund, Post Bank, the National Lottery, the Railway Safety Regulator and SANParks were not spared.

Schreiber said no political party should be allowed to have a secret committee sitting somewhere and deciding appointments to state positions.

TimesLIVE

Minutes show ANC ran ‘parallel process’ to fill top government jobs: DA

The ANC, through its controversial deployment committee, appears to have run a parallel deployment process to fill senior public service positions at ...
News
1 week ago

'Let’s put state capture behind us and build ethical state': ANC

The ANC is appealing to South Africans to engage with part 1 of the state capture inquiry report in a bid to put state capture in the country's past.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town